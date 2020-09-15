Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,748 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. 3,732,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,034. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

