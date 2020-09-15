ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHX. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

CHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

