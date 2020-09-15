Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,617,837 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of United Parcel Service worth $838,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

