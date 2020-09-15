Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $525,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,446. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.