Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Kimberly Clark worth $618,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB remained flat at $$148.50 during midday trading on Monday. 1,561,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

