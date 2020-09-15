Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 101,206 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Becton Dickinson and worth $609,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.90. 1,070,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,042. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

