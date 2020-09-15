Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,561,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $602,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Prologis stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,321. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

