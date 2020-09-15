Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,587,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,307,342 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Home Depot worth $1,650,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

