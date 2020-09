Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,587,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,307,342 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Home Depot worth $1,650,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

