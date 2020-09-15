Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of AbbVie worth $830,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

