Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of NVIDIA worth $1,071,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $28.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,891,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,377. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.51 and its 200-day moving average is $357.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.81.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

