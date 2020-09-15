Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,086,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.