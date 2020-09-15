Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,414,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.57. 1,779,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

