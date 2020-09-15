Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,329,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,853,258 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Intel worth $1,575,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 26,984,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

