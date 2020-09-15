Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Facebook worth $2,538,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,896,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,328. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

