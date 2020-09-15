Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $526.83 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of VF worth $526,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of VF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of VF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.21. 2,412,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.