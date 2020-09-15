Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $632.58 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $632,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.92. 1,508,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

