Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $638.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $638,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $287,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.00. 3,065,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.