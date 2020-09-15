Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $843.33 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 828,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $843,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,910,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,526,734. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.