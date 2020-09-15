Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $934.59 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Paypal worth $934,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Paypal stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,335. The stock has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

