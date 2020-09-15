Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,317 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,245,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.16.

NYSE MA traded up $8.45 on Monday, reaching $338.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.26 and its 200-day moving average is $293.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

