Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alphabet worth $2,005,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $6.93 on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. 2,070,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,393.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

