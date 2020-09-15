Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,056,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of salesforce.com worth $759,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,240 shares of company stock valued at $163,214,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

