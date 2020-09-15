Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $676,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $434.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.