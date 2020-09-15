Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,001 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Philip Morris International worth $808,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

