Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,154,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $710,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $41.96. 4,914,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912,096. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

