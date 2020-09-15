Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 220,645 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $531,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,779,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -276.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

