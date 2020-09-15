Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 240,593 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,593 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Texas Instruments worth $1,361,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $138.53. 3,105,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,681. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

