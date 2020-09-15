Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,063,714 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063,714 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,840,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

