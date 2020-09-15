Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 389,557 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Citigroup worth $556,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 58,393,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,921,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

