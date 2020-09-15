Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $826.94 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,420,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. 6,433,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

