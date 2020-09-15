Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Union Pacific worth $533,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $2,109,280. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.