Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 19.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $3.91. 5,409,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 924% from the average session volume of 528,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 1,664.75%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

