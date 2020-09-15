Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $25.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.57 billion to $27.75 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $101.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.37 billion to $110.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $102.86 billion to $134.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. 8,147,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

