Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $105,415,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. 7,933,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

