CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Up 9%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 10,470,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,278,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

CHFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. Analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

