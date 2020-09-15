China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.27. 11,010,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 3,840,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.35% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

