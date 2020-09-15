ChronoCoin (CRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 70.6% lower against the dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

