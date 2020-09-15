Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,952. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

