Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cisco Systems worth $1,316,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. 19,838,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,002,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

