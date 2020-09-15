Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 8.7%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 451,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,883,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearsign Combustion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearsign Combustion in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearsign Combustion in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearsign Combustion in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.