Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. 3,402,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $745,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

