Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coherent by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,872,000 after buying an additional 105,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coherent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.74. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

