COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CUYTY stock remained flat at $$15.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

