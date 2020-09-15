Consensus Market Cap Tops $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Consensus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,878.56 or 1.00536129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00171484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

