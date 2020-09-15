Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Trading Up 8.5%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 120,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 23,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

