Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.