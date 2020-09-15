Cosmos Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Cosmos has a market cap of $995.88 million and approximately $365.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00045317 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,878.56 or 1.00536129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00171484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,881,526 coins and its circulating supply is 203,096,923 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.