Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,429. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

