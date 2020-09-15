Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.11. 68,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

