Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Couchain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,028.01 and $6,487.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,699,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

